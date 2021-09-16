Tech in the Classroom

In a Wall Street Journal article centered on the classroom distractions provided by the smart watches students bring into their classrooms, Julie Jargon asked,

Which tech option makes more sense for students, smartwatches or phones?

I say neither of the above. Technology that jams the radio signals these devices depend on so that only 911 calls can get in or out is the option that’s needed. The kids need to stop being pupils and need, instead, to be students, and their parents need to step back and let them.

That move by the parents is, of course, entirely different from the parents’ need to be actively involved in their kids’ education itself, from monitoring the schoolwork they bring home (or should be bringing home) to monitoring the curriculum the school and teachers are pushing and correcting that curriculum where necessary.