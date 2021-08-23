A Reading List

Much has been made of the reading lists promoted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and JCS Chairman General Mark Milley over the perceived woke and communism-promoting contents of their lists. Few, however, have offered their alternative lists. Herewith, the core (not the totality) of mine. It’s not segregated into suitability for junior, field grade, and flag officers; this is for all.

First:

Our Declaration of Independence

Our Constitution

Your Officer’s Commission as promulgated by the Secretary of [the Air Force in my case]

Your Oath of Office

These should be reviewed frequently.

Then, in no particular order:

The Federalist Papers

The Anti-Federalist Papers

Stalin’s War: A New History of World War II , Sean McMeekin

, Sean McMeekin The Art of War , Sun Tzu

, Sun Tzu Art of War , Niccolò Machiavelli

, Niccolò Machiavelli The Prince , Niccolo Machiavelli

, Niccolo Machiavelli Discourses , Niccolo Machiavelli

, Niccolo Machiavelli On War , Carl von Clausewitz

, Carl von Clausewitz Hamlet , William Shakespeare

, William Shakespeare King Lear , William Shakespeare

, William Shakespeare The Republic and the Laws , Cicero

, Cicero Meditations , Marcus Aurelius

, Marcus Aurelius The Republic , Plato

, Plato The Allegory of the Cave , Plato

, Plato The Persians , Aeschylus

, Aeschylus The Seven against Thebes , Aeschylus

, Aeschylus Nicomachean Ethics , Aristotle

, Aristotle Republic , Aristotle

, Aristotle Apologia , Socrates

, Socrates The Hundred-Year Marathon , Michael Pillsbury

, Michael Pillsbury Rules for Radicals , Saul Alinsky

, Saul Alinsky Just War Against Terror , Jean Bethke Elshtain

, Jean Bethke Elshtain Just War Theory , Jean Bethke Elshtain, ed.

, Jean Bethke Elshtain, ed. Just and Unjust Wars , Michael Walzer

, Michael Walzer Rethinking the Just War Tradition , Michael Brough, John Lango, Henry van der Linden, eds.

, Michael Brough, John Lango, Henry van der Linden, eds. The Art of War , Antoine-Henri, Baron Jomini

, Unrestricted Warfare , Colonel Qiao Liang and Colonel Wang Xiangsui

, Colonel Qiao Liang and Colonel Wang Xiangsui The Fall of Carthage , Adrian Goldsworthy

, Adrian Goldsworthy Rethinking the Principles of War , Anthony McIvor, ed.

, Anthony McIvor, ed. Introduction to Strategy, André Beaufre

At the risk of self-promotion:

A Conservative’s View of American National Policy , Eric Hines

, Eric Hines A Conservative’s Treatise on American Government , Eric Hines

, Eric Hines A Conservative’s View of the American Concept of Law , Eric Hines

, Eric Hines A Conservative’s View of the Conduct of Just Wars, Eric Hines

There are many more that would add effectively to an American officer’s library, but these, I claim, make a good start. Others will have other ideas, and I’m all ears, and all eyes on the Comments.