James Baker III had a very good op-ed in Sunday’s Wall Street Journal. Most of what he wrote was very sound.

However, there’s this:

many Americans had grown weary of being “talked at” rather than “talked to.”

Not exactly. “Talked at” and “talked to” are much more closely allied with each other—making plain, as they do, that the talk is purely one-way, with input from us Americans being undesired—than with the talk that most (not merely many) Americans actually prefer—being talked with.