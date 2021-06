There’s this graph, via Power Line, that illustrates the impact of subsidies—here the production tax credit (PTC) for wind power in particular—and their expiration, on wind energy production facility investment and installation.

Those green bars (because Power Line has a sense of irony) represent the new wind-energy systems installed the year after the PTC was allowed to expire.

Wind power, among “green” energy production systems, just isn’t ready for market.