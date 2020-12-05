The California exodus, including Silicon Valley, seems to be gathering steam. Now Hewlett Packard Enterprise, one of the founding members of Silicon Valley, is decamping for another State, in its case, to Texas. It seems the going out from Silicon Valley also is gathering steam.

HPE disclosed its plan to relocate as it posted fourth-quarter earnings after a difficult year that generated a full-year loss, highlighting its need to lower costs.

And

HPE said it would see cost savings primarily because of cheaper real estate in Texas. Hiring is also generally cheaper and less competitive than in California.

Pop quiz:

Which party has been in charge of California the last several years? You get three guesses.

The first two guesses don’t count.