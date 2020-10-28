Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a 60 Minutes interview over the weekend that he

can send every single qualified person to a four-year college in their state for $150 billion. I can make sure every single person who qualifies for community college can go and we still have a lotta money left over. That’s what I mean by significant institutional changes.

His staff “clarified” that after the interview that the cost could be twice as much as he said.

He also said in a separate interview

We have put together, and you guys did if for our admin—for the Obama administration before this—we have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.

And this to a Latina reporter from NPR last August:

By the way, what you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things[.]

And this about his post-Senate career:

When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania….

Never mind that when Biden left the Senate in 2009, he became ex-President Barack Obama’s (D) Vice President. Biden didn’t join the University of Pennsylvania until 2017, when he became the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor, a non-teaching, non-research position located off campus.

Frankly, most of those can be written off to Biden simply being momentarily confused. But can we afford this level, this frequency of misspeaks, of confusion, in a President who must deal—personally—with the likes of Vladimir Putin? Xi Jinping? Baby Kim? Even allies like Emmanuel Macron? Yoshihide Suga? Scott Morrison? Heads of state of potential allies or friends like Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc?

Much less domestic leaders….

I don’t think we can afford to take that risk.