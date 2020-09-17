Who’s in Charge?

Progressive-Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D, CA), at a virtual (because, of course) round table with some Arizona small business owners, said that [a] Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States would be friendly to those small businesses.
Hmm….
Of course, she then changed her phrasing: The Biden-Harris administration will provide….
An innocent misspeak by Harris? Or was this a Freudian slip? Or was she projecting?
Or was it something else?