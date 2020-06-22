Amy Klobuchar Withdraws

…because sexist racism!?

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D, MN) has taken herself out of consideration for the Progressive-Democratic Party’s nomination for Vice President alongside Joe Biden.

Klobuchar told MSNBC‘s Lawrence O’Donnell she called Biden Wednesday evening with her decision, saying she believes “this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.”

First, Biden showed appalling sexism with his insistence that he’ll have a woman Vice President candidate because she’s a woman, not because the most meritorious candidate happens to be a woman.

Now Klobuchar is showing appalling racism by saying Biden’s Vice President woman candidate should be a “woman of color” because she’d be a woman of color, not the most meritorious candidate happens to be a woman and a person of color.

It’s getting disgusting in the Progressive-Democratic Party.