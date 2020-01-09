Some Predictions

Because the air is fresh out on the end of a limb.

The Wall Street Journal asked a question regarding Iran’s next moves following the successful killing of its head terrorist, Qasim Soleimani:

What do you think are Iran’s next steps?

My predictions—among other things, Iran will do these:

hook up with the Taliban

strike Saudi oil fields

take speedboat shots at our fleet in the Arabian Gulf

mine the Strait of Hormuz

sink some oil tankers rather than just put minor holes in them, including British and French tankers—not necessarily in the Arabian Gulf

hit some Kurdish bases in northeastern Iraq

Preemptive Update: I wrote the above Tuesday morning; I’m writing this Wednesday morning. My predictions already are outdated. In the realization, Iran struck at two Iraqi facilities on which Americans are based–one in Irbil and the other at Ain al-Asad (will the Iraqi government take official notice of this Iranian assault on Iraqi sovereignty?).The air is fresh as the limb falls, too.

Separately:

Of the 15 Iranian missiles fired, 10 missed Ain al-Asad, one missed Irbil, and four failed. Some are saying the misses were deliberate, but that’s a terrible OR/reliability rate….