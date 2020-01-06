Reality Check

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate and ex-Vice President under ex-President Barack Obama (D) has made another “gaffe.” Recall that Biden said that in the runup to that successful raid, Biden advised Obama not to go through with it:

Mr President, my suggestion is, don’t go—we have to do two more things to see if he’s there[.]

Now Biden has denied he did that in an exchange with Fox News‘ Peter Doocy.

Republican National Committee Rapid Response Director Steve Guest thinks Biden is lying with that denial. I think it’s more insidious and dangerous than that. Biden has a long history of gaffes, but they’re coming more frequently in his current campaign. These seem the more serious after this denial.

It’s beginning to look like Biden’s contact with reality is starting to become tenuous. We can’t afford that in the White House.