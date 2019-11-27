Bloomberg’s Campaign Team Already Is Worried

President Donald Trump is winning the race for reelection in 2020, and Michael Bloomberg’s team is worried about that. Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager:

What we’re focusing on is defeating Trump. If you look at the polls, and people can’t focus on this [enough], the general election is in six states, that’s it. It’s in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona. That’s the whole general election[.]

And Bloomberg himself:

I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America[.]

There’s a hint there. Bloomberg and his team is focused on defeating a man while Trump’s team is focused on policies, policy successes, and a strong economy—an American that’s already well into the rebuilding.

It’s policy, not personality, that average Americans are concerned with; it’s results and concrete plans, not who disdains whom.