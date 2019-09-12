America’s automotive companies want ever stricter emissions standards. Or so says Fred Krupp, President of the Environmental Defense Fund.

This, of course, is nonsense.

If car companies truly want stricter emission standards, they can do so without the cover of a government mandate. Nothing is stopping them from setting and meeting their own stricter standards. This is, after all, a (largely) free market economy, and it’s at the heart of a (largely) free nation. Car companies can make their own decisions without Big Brother’s instruction.

Unless, of course, they have a different agenda. Like, for instance, writing the regulations in a way to protect them from competition from upstart (as in impudent) companies that might have better products or better consumer appeal, or both. That’s classic regulatory capture.

Or, maybe it’s a path to writing the regulations in a way that beats the EDF climatista drum but that has little or nothing to do with producing quality, efficient, cost-effective cars that consumers actually want.