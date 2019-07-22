Campaign Fund Raising

It seems the RNC raised a ton more money in June than did the DNC.

The Democratic National Committee raised $8.5 million in June, the month of the party’s presidential debates in Miami—less than half of the $20.7 million the Republican National Committee pulled in during that time period, new disclosures show.

I’d be cautious about reading much into that, though. For one thing, it’s a one-month snapshot, and the fund-raising season will last into the fall of 2020 (I suspect money raised after September won’t mean much).

More importantly, though, the situations between parties are different at this point in the campaign. Progressive-Democrats are spreading their campaign donations among the DNC and forty-leven Presidential candidates. Republicans, on the other hand, are more concentrated: the RNC and one candidate.

A more telling statistic is accumulated cash on hand:

The DNC…finished the month with $9.3 million cash on hand. The RNC is meanwhile building a larger war chest during the lead-up to 2020 and had $43.5 million cash on hand at the end of the month.

However, this also is subject to the caveat about the number of candidates also collecting party-favoring donations.

It’d be more instructive to see the numbers for all the candidates and national committees aggregated by party.