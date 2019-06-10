Maybe President Donald Trump has selected the wrong nickname for Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden. Trump calls him “Sleepy Joe.”

It took the former vice president all of one day before he caved last night on the Hyde Amendment. Never mind that his more liberal rivals were using it to taunt him. Never mind that the press was overwhelmingly relying on critiques from abortion rights advocates and portraying Biden’s stance as a moral failing.

He had taken a stance, the same stance he’s had for decades, as a matter of principle. And then he melted.