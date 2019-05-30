An Economic Recovery

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate and ex-President Barack Obama mentee Joe Biden had this to say about our economic progress over the last couple of years.

I know President Trump likes to take credit for the economy and the economic growth and the low unemployment numbers. But…President Trump inherited an economy from [the] Obama-Biden administration—that was given to him….

The Obama-Biden “recovery” from the Panic of 2008 was the slowest on the post-WWII era record, though, and it was years behind schedule on the Obama-Biden promises of unemployment recovery and actual jobs creation recovery, and their “recovery” never did fulfill their promise of GDP recovery. On that latter bit, Obama and Biden even asserted (proudly? Certainly loudly) that under 2% GDP growth was the norm, and Biden’s hero even ridiculed the idea that better trade deals (and so better economics) could be done—”Well, what, how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have?”

Robert Southey anticipated Biden, I think.

“Now tell us what ’twas all about,”

Young Peterkin, he cries;

And little Wilhelmine looks up

With wonder-waiting eyes;

“Now tell us all about the Panic,

And what the upset all was for.”

…

“They say it was a shocking sight

After the Panic had run;

For many thousand bailouts here

Lay rotting in the sun;

But things like that, you know, must be

After a famous victory.

“And everybody praised the Veep

Who this recov’ry did win.”

“But what good came of it at last?”

Quoth little Peterkin.

“Why, that I cannot tell,” said he;

“But ’twas a famous victory.”