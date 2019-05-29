Value of $1 by State and State Government

Here’s a look at the value of a dollar by State and by State governing party for the 10 States with the greatest value and the 10 States with the lowest value. The value data are from 24/7 Wall Street via Fox Business.

Value of $1 by State and Party in Control State Value of Dollar Party of Governor Party of House Party of Senate Top 10 Mississippi $1.16 R R R Alabama $1.15 R R R Arkansas $1.15 R R R West Virginia $1.14 R R R Kentucky $1.14 R R R South Dakota $1.13 R R R Oklahoma $1.12 R R R Ohio $1.12 R R R Bottom 10 Alaska $0.95 R D R Washington $0.95 D D D New Hampshire $0.94 R D D Massachusetts $0.93 R D D Connecticut $0.92 D D D Maryland $0.91 R D D New Jersey $0.88 D D D California $0.87 D D D New York $0.87 D D D Hawaii $0.84 D D D

Hmm….