Value of $1 by State and State Government

Here’s a look at the value of a dollar by State and by State governing party for the 10 States with the greatest value and the 10 States with the lowest value. The value data are from 24/7 Wall Street via Fox Business.
|Value of $1 by State and Party in Control
|State
|Value of Dollar
|Party of Governor
|Party of House
|Party of Senate
|Top 10
|Mississippi
|$1.16
|R
|R
|R
|Alabama
|$1.15
|R
|R
|R
|Arkansas
|$1.15
|R
|R
|R
|West Virginia
|$1.14
|R
|R
|R
|Kentucky
|$1.14
|R
|R
|R
|South Dakota
|$1.13
|R
|R
|R
|Oklahoma
|$1.12
|R
|R
|R
|Ohio
|$1.12
|R
|R
|R
|Bottom 10
|Alaska
|$0.95
|R
|D
|R
|Washington
|$0.95
|D
|D
|D
|New Hampshire
|$0.94
|R
|D
|D
|Massachusetts
|$0.93
|R
|D
|D
|Connecticut
|$0.92
|D
|D
|D
|Maryland
|$0.91
|R
|D
|D
|New Jersey
|$0.88
|D
|D
|D
|California
|$0.87
|D
|D
|D
|New York
|$0.87
|D
|D
|D
|Hawaii
|$0.84
|D
|D
|D
Hmm….