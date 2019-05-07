Puzzling Through Tax Breaks

The Progressive-Democrats, and too many Republicans, in Congress are trying to sort out what should be done about expiring tax breaks.

Here are some of the expiring or about to expire tax breaks:

incentives for biodiesel production

deductibility of private mortgage insurance

tax credits for investing in low-income areas

employers’ family-leave plans

expansion of the earned-income tax credit

The answer is really quite simple and straightforward, if extremely difficult politically: let them all expire. Our Federal tax code should not be used for social engineering; it should be used solely for its constitutionally mandated purpose: to fund our Federal government.