Cuomo Objects

Or maybe whines.

During a Monday press conference, Mr [Andrew, D] Cuomo said wealthy individuals living in these areas were either moving or shifting their official residence to lower-tax states….

Cuomo’s whining continued:

SALT was an economic civil war. It literally restructured the economy to help red states at the cost of blue states. That’s exactly what it did. It was a diabolical, political maneuver.

Yeah—it’s really diabolical to let folks—even the Evil Rich—keep more of their money. It’s especially diabolical that those folks would want to keep their money and actually take steps to take advantage of the Federal tax reform and avail themselves, also of the benefits of living in lower-tax locales. I mean, really.

The fact that New York’s and New Jersey’s tax structure is explicitly, carefully structured to relieve the especially successful of their earnings should be a hint, but it has blown right by Cuomo and New Jersey’s Progressive-Democratic governor Phil Murphy. Picking on New York, again,

the highest-earning 1% of taxpayers accounted for $17.8 billion of personal income tax revenue, or 45.8% of the total.

On the other hand,

[t]he vast majority of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut residents received federal tax cuts because of the changes. Many who have state and local taxes above $10,000 are benefiting from lower federal tax rates, larger child tax credits, the larger standard deduction and the narrowing of the alternative minimum tax.

But that doesn’t count. Except to put a premium, in Progressive-Democrat eyes, on even more heavily taxing those rich folks.