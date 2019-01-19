Russian Acquisitiveness

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is insisting that Japan accept the outcome of WWII as a necessary pre-condition to a peace agreement between Japan and Russia and “improved relations,” including trade, between the two.

That outcome includes Russian occupation of Japan’s Northern Territories, islands in the Kurile chain immediately north of the main body of Japan. Russia, which joined the war against Japan only in the waning months after Japan’s war effort was in full collapse, seized those islands and now claims them as “rightful spoils.”

Lavrov has already warned the Japanese not to engage in “unilateral rhetoric.” Those islands are Russia’s; it stole them fair and square and has occupied them ever since.

Japan should accept the ceding of its Northern Territories to conquering Russia and be quiet.

Right. Sort of like Russia is demanding in Europe.