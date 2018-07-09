Disturbing Video

This one from a wedding celebration. It seems the newly-wedded couple were sitting at a picnic table under a tree, when a tree branch, with a loud crack announcing its move, began to fall.

The two look up, lean away, and then rapidly depart the table just ahead of the branch’s impact. That’s pretty cool, right? Close, but successful escape.

But what did the man do? With not a move to help his lady, or even a glance to see if she was promptly following, he just booked. Saved himself without a moment’s hesitation to see to his bride. Don’t look back, something might be falling on you.

Not very Gentlemanly. Not at all.

The lady seems to love the man, anyway, and hasn’t a thought for his rapid departure.