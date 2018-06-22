Scott Atlas wrote in a recent Wall Street Journal that all of us should have access to health savings accounts, instead of just the few well-off among us who can afford the high deductible health coverage plan that’s currently a prerequisite for having an HSA. He also wants to raise the cap for contributing to one to $7,350 per year.

He’s on the right track, but he stopped short. Why should there be a cap on HSA contributions? Why can’t we contribute as much or as little as we want instead of what Government will permit?

Of course, with a properly low, flat income tax rate, tax reduction/avoidance/savings facilities like HCAs, IRAs, 401(k)s, etc, would have less value because there’d be less taxes to be avoided. We’d have more of our money in our hands to spend as we see fit and to save for the purposes that suit us rather than suit the men of Government.