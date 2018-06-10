What Hurts

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas thinks President Donald Trump is “consciously accepting” that things like our withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear weapons deal is hurting our allies in Europe and the Middle East. Deutsche Welle cited him as saying that

We cannot look away. He knows that what he is doing is of direct detriment to Europe.

No, what is acting to the direct detriment of Europe (and to our Middle East allies and friends) is Europe’s insistence on preserving a nuclear weapons deal that allows Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. The extent to which European nations are consciously accepting of this destructive deal is the extent to which we have to act unilaterally.