Northern Korea has announced that it will dismantle “its nuclear test site” sometime between 23 and 25 May. It’s one of several sites, though, not its only one.

Still, it’s a hopeful move, to be sure.

On the other hand, it also could be a disingenuous con job. Northern Korea has lied before about dismantling its nuclear facilities; it also has dismantled and then rebuilt nuclear facilities. In the present case, the facility Baby Kim is purporting to dismantle is the same site that People’s Republic of China researchers have indicated is already ruined by earthquakes and collapses from northern Korea’s latest nuclear bomb test. That test generated an explosion far greater than the mountain under which the test occurred could handle.

We’ll see.