A Step in the Right Direction

President Donald Trump and Congress have finalized an agreement with the Republic of China that allows unrestricted two-way travel for officials from the United States and Taiwan, thus restoring direct official US contacts with the RoC.

Now we need to take the next step: exchange embassies with the RoC. In parallel with all of that, we need to resume patrols of the Taiwan Strait and help the RoC upgrade their military’s capability, both offensive and defensive—especially the former, since merely parrying blows does not hurt the attacker enough to force it to stop.