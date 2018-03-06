An Economic Misunderstanding

In the wake of Georgia’s decision to halt special tax treatment for Delta Air Lines, Inc, over the company’s decision to cut ties with the NRA, Fox News economics pundit Neil Cavuto asked whether the State’s action “was an example of government interfering in the free market”.

This misunderstands what’s happening. The government interference in the free market was the State’s gerrymandering its tax code to give special treatment to a particular company. Stopping a particular special treatment is a step back from that government’s interference, not an extension of it.