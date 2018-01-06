Energy Poor?

In an otherwise reasonable piece on the disaster that the Global Warming Funding Industry represents for the poor folks, Bjorn Lomborg, Copenhagen Consensus Center President (aside: he, too, uses the climatistas’ euphemistic obfuscation “climate change”), Lomberg based much of his argument on this definition of energy poverty:

Economists consider households energy poor if they spend 10% of their income to cover energy costs.

Wow.  I guess, then, that households that spend 20%-30% on their housing costs must be housing poor even more so.

Prolly need lots of Government subsidies for homeowners and renters, too.  The solution to [housing] need not punish the poor.

