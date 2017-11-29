It’s only a few Americans that we don’t like—the despicable 1% (actually the 0.2%). That’s the Progressive-Democratic Party’s excuse for insisting that the death tax be kept in place in the current tax code reform effort.

The estate tax affects a very small—and very wealthy—number of Americans. Only the estates of about 2 out of every 1,000 Americans who die face this tax right now.

Besides, repealing the tax, the Progressive-Democrats claim, would

unfairly provide more benefits to the wealthy over low- and middle-income Americans.

No, the real unfairness, in the minds of these persons, is that it would provide any benefits to the wealthy. Never mind that the wealthy pay the largest share taxes, especially when compared to income earned. A couple of CBO statistics, coarser than just the hated 1%, compiled in 2013 from 2010 data:

Quintile Share of Income, % Share of Taxes Paid, % Top 57.9 69.3 Bottom Two, Combined 9.7 2.8

Notice, too, quite apart from that, the Progressive-Democrats’ fundamental philosophy: those not rich are not in a position to take the same tax-avoidance steps as the rich, so the rich must be denied those steps; they must be held back. The right of each man to show the best that there is in him must be denied the successful because others cannot or do not keep up. Can’t possibly reform the tax code so that it applies equally to all income levels. So much for equal opportunity, according to the Progressive-Democrats.

Never mind, also, that the estate tax is a fundamentally unfair tax that taxes wealth, much of which has been taxed already in the earning.

Never mind, too, that the identity politics-centered claim is false: the death tax affects the minimally wealthy and the small businessman and small farmer whose businesses and farms reach above the threshold in asset value but that don’t have free cash, and so the businesses and farms must be sold to raise the taxman’s vig—impoverishing the heirs.

No, this is just another excuse to hammer those hated wealthy, and who cares about the collateral damage.