The Wall Street Journal is justifiably dismayed with the implications of the Navy report on the collisions of two of our combat ships with civilian ships in peacetime and in peaceful waters. However, the op-ed’s Editorial Board give short shrift to the question of training for our sailors and officers.

…Congress needs to allocate enough money to adequately train sailors so they can fulfill their missions.

Funds for training—and equipage—certainly are important. But training, drills, scenario execution, all can be done daily on board each ship, they need to be done at least highly frequently, they need to drill the ship’s officer complement, and all of that is the responsibility of each ship’s commander and exec. If these two won’t do their duty, no amount of money for training, or equipage, will have value.