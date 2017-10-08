This is from a Food and Drug Administration warning letter to the owners of Nashoba Brook Bakery, via The Wall Street Journal:

Your…products are misbranded…because…the labels fail to bear a complete list of all the ingredients by common or usual name…. Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient “Love.” Ingredients required to be declared on the label or labeling of food must be listed by their common or usual name…. “Love” is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient.

The utter idiocy of this bureaucratic foolishness wants no further comment beyond a simple question: why are the letter writer and his supervisor still on the taxpayer’s payroll? There are other complaints identified in the letter that would appear to be serious, but they’re deprecated, and the letter cannot be taken seriously with this kind of nonsense included.