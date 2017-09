Peter Rabbit, too. Because that’s better than having actual food in the stores, in the pantry, and on the table, like a free market would produce in abundance. At least according to Venezuelan strong man Nicolas Maduro, who caused the food shortage.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has introduced a “Rabbit Plan” that encourages people to start eating rabbits rather than keep them as pets in a bid to tackle the country’s food shortages.

Heads up, Bambi.