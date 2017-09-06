A brief word. There are three speeds that are important in this world: the speed of politics, the speed of business, and the speed of national security.

The speed of politics can be useful when trying to build Congressional and Congress-White House coalitions to enact legislation of a general domestic nature. Such a speed can be useful, for instance, in developing such coalitions to enact legislation for local and national infrastructure repair and development, or for serious tax reform, or for reducing Federal spending (as opposed to reducing the rate of growth in Federal spending), or for immigration reform.

The speed of business, on the other hand, is optimal when rescinding overweening Federal regulations (for instance, eliminating unnecessary regulation-mandated spending), canceling or creating Executive Orders, pushing nominations through the Senate, enacting specific legislation—spending bills for each of the twelve appropriations venues, for instance. There’s no need for politics here; businesses—our free market economy—are hurting, and such specifics do not need to be dithered over while politicians virtue signal.

Finally, the speed of national security must needs be very rapid: our nation’s safety demands it. The speed of national security, to take a current example, involves working with the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Israel to beef up their missile defense capability. Why Israel? Iron Dome works. The speed of national security includes advising the People’s Republic of China that it no longer can dither, stall, engage in idle chit chat; concrete action must be taken by them to cut off their client’s access to the outside world’s economy, resources, funds, technology. It must force northern Korea to stand down from their nuclear weapons and missile programs and do so with more concreteness and permanence than past efforts—by us, too—have done. The PRC must do this now, or we’ll act in concert with the RoK and Japan or unilaterally, but without the PRC’s involvement; we won’t wait on them. And the PRC won’t like the outcome.

Three speeds, each useful in its own milieu. Using the slower speed in the faster lanes is just dithering, and it threatens our national welfare.