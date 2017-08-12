Foolishness

German Chancellor Angel Merkel is fully engaged.

Germany will very intensively take part in the options for resolution that are not military….

Her alternative?

I see the need for enduring work at the UN Security Council…as well as tight cooperation between the countries involved, especially the US and China.

Because that’s worked so well in the past. The UN resolutions have stopped northern Korea from building nuclear weapons and developing the means to deliver them? Nope. Not over the decades they’ve been tried. The PRC has worked so closely with us to curb the PRC’s dog? Nope. The PRC is one of the biggest violators of UN sanctions, and even now they’re doing nothing material.

At best, Merkel is breathtakingly naïve. Unfortunately, to closely paraphrase then-French President Jacques Chirac from a surprisingly related venue: