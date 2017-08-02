It’s About Time

Now we need to act on it.

The US Pentagon and State Department have devised plans to supply Ukraine with antitank missiles and other weaponry and are seeking White House approval, US officials said, as Kiev battles Russia-backed separatists and ties between Moscow and Washington fray.

We should have done this as soon as the Russians went into Ukraine. We should have done this, in fact, as soon as the rebels tried to secede and started their war of separation.

These are defensive arms, though. Badly needed as those are, we should be selling/leasing offensive weapons to Ukraine, also: Kiev needs to be able to take the offensive and recover the three oblasts that are trying to leave, and one of those will require driving out or destroying Russian troops.

Still better late than never—assuming we suit the deed to the word before it becomes too late.