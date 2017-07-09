The European Union is pushing for it over Great Britain’s appalling effrontery in choosing to go out from the EU.

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday gave a stark warning to officials in London that the UK won’t have “frictionless trade” with the bloc after it leaves. … Mr Barnier said that he isn’t sure that the EU position is “fully understood across the Channel.”

Barnier added

In practice, “no deal” would worsen the “lose-lose” situation which is bound to result from Brexit. And the UK would have more to lose than its partners[.]

Lose-lose. And the Brits will lose more. Barnier and his EU comrades will make sure of it.

You shouldn’t have voted to leave. Pay up, sucka. The rest of you in the EU, pay attention. If you try to leave, we’ll make you pay, too.