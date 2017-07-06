Russia and the PRC Propose

Recall that northern Korea has just tested a missile it’s representing as an intercontinental range missile (and the missile’s flight profile suggests that it can reach Anchorage). Northern Korea also has a potful of shorter-range missiles that easily can hit the Republic of Korea and Japan and most of our bases in the Western Pacific, including in those nations. Russia and the People’s Republic of China have a proposal to resolve the matter.

[T]he Chinese and Russian foreign ministries proposed that North Korea declare a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests while the United States and South Korea refrain from large-scale joint military exercises.

This is just cynical. In return for the US and the Republic of Korea stopping training to defend ourselves against attack, northern Korea would be allowed to retain, intact, its nuclear weapons facilities.

Sure.