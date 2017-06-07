Climate…Contrast

The US has reduced its CO2 emissions steadily, and by lots, since the 1990s while Europe is lately increasing its emissions, yet the EU is chastising us for going out from a foolish Paris Climate Accord, whose pseudo-commitments—by design not enforceable—would not have materially reduced global temperature rises even if fully met.

And this:

The report suggests a slightly colder winter across Europe also contributed to increased emissions, due to higher demand for heating.

Wait, wait—colder winter? But, global warming….