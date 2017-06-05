This is Why We Can’t Have Qualified Non-STEM Graduates

Joyce Chaplin, Professor of Early American History and Chair, American Studies at Harvard—Harvard American history!—illustrated why that is with this tweet of hers:

Joyce E. Chaplin @JoyceChaplin1 The USA, created by int’l community in Treaty of Paris in 1783, betrays int’l community by withdrawing from #parisclimateagreement today

Think about that. Don’t be distracted by her foolishness on things climate, just think about what the simulated expert on American history tweeted.

Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX) did, also, and he had a couple of tweets.

Ted Cruz @tedcruz Just sad. Tenured chair at Harvard, doesn’t seem to know how USA was created. Not a treaty. Declaration+Revolutionary War+Constitution=USA.

And

Ted Cruz @tedcruz Lefty academics @ my alma mater think USA was “created by int’l community.” No–USA created by force, the blood of patriots & We the People.

And

Ted Cruz @tedcruz Treaty of Paris simply memorialized that fact, of our total victory at Yorktown. Her claim is like saying a plastic globe created the earth.

Not willing to accept the correction of her error, Chaplin expanded on it.

Joyce E. Chaplin @JoyceChaplin1 Sad. US Senator, Harvard Law degree. Doesn’t know that national statehood requires international recognition.

No, Madam (hard to address you as professor), international recognition only that—acknowledgment of a fait accompli. Recognition creates nothing.

Holy cats.