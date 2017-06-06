Hollywood, Too

A month into the summer movie season and the box office is already suffering from poor performances by a number of widely panned films.
Box office gross receipts are off nearly 5% through the summer compared to the same period last year and its this-year Memorial Day weekend wasn’t this bad since 1999.
Megan Colligan, Paramount’s President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution on her studio’s Baywatch:
The cast could not have done more work in aggressively promoting “Baywatch.” Dwayne [Johnson] gave this 150%[.]
It is to weep. They tried so hard—where’s their participation ribbon?
It couldn’t possibly be that they’re making bad movies, or movies on a theme that’s already played out, or…. Mm, mm. Couldn’t be. Gotta be somebody else’s fault.
But it’s expectable. They’re of a piece.
What a pity; they could have saved so much money by paying me $2000 to tell them that nobody wants to watch a Baywatch reboot. I guess, though, that we now know the smell of what the Rock is cooking.