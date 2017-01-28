“Stock Market Gained $2T in Wealth Since Trump Elected”

That’s the headline on a Fox News insider report of Club For Growth founder Stephen Moore’s claim about one outcome of President Donald Trump’s election. It’s certainly true that the market has run up hard since the election (although it’s had other periods of sharp gains, too, that are unrelated to elections). Moore also was quoted as saying,
This could be the start of a big bull market rally[.]
There are a couple of things about this, one bigger than the other. The lesser thing is that the stock market has been in a bull run for most of the year.
The bigger thing, though, is the misconception of “wealth” in the stock market. The stock market has gained value, not wealth. Wealth is what someone can spend on necessities and froo-froo, actual goods and services; stock shares aren’t those. To turn that (gain in) value into actual wealth, all those higher priced shares would have to be sold for real dollars—and if everyone did that roughly simultaneously, most of that value gain would disappear in the selling.
Disagree somewhat. Wealth is normally defined (https://www.google.com/search?q=wealth&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8) as including assets which have demonstrable value, including real property and business assets. Not all wealth need be liquid or even realized at the moment to have value.
It is true that the non-realized, especially illiquid forms of wealth are vulnerable to revaluation (including rapid revaluation) as their markets change with events. But by standard definitions, the value of assets held in the stock market have (individually) appreciated substantially, increasing the (individual) wealth of their owners. And it’s also true that this appreciation is fragile until captured by selling those assets, with the cost of forgoing further appreciation (opportunity cost) as part of the deal.