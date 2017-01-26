The US Embassy to Israel

The fear that moving the US embassy to Jerusalem will have unforeseen consequences—or even foreseen: Palestinian terrorist violent opprobrium—is entirely justified. What isn’t justifiable is using this as an excuse to not make the move. The embassy should be moved, with due planning for protections against and responses to violence attempted against the newly located embassy and Jerusalem at large.

Any idea that the embassy move should be done only after a peace agreement has been made with the Palestinians and their acceptance of a part of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital also is ludicrous. Neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority will agree to such a thing. Hamas does not and will not even agree to Israel’s right to exist, and the PA hasn’t sufficient control over its population—even did it agree with Israel’s right to exist—to make any agreements regarding Israel’s capital.

Move the embassy.

h/t Mosaic Magazine