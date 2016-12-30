Obama’s Irrelevancy

And he’s rendered the US irrelevant in a key part of the Middle East. No, I’m not talking about his hysterical abuse of Israel; this is Syria.

After President Barack Obama’s (D) faded, greyed out pink line regarding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons on Syrian citizens, and after motorboat skipper John Kerry’s putt-putting in Geneva and elsewhere regarding cease fires and truces, Russia, Turkey, and Syria have agreed a truce with fleshing-out talks to be done in Kazakhstan. And the United States is nowhere to be seen.

What’s more, Turkey will guarantee the behavior of the rebels (with some caveats: the Daesh aren’t included, and conflicting reports indicate that al Nusra, an al Qaeda affiliate, may not be included) and Russia will guarantee al-Assad’s behavior. Obama and his State folks couldn’t even identify rebels, recall: that’s why Obama refused to support them in any meaningful way.

What a bookend this is to his administration’s years, sitting as it does opposite his opening move of an apology tour around the world.