Desperation of Ego

President Barack Obama (D) has both. In a podcast interview with his bud David Axelrod, he said

I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that…if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.

And

Obama also warned [against ending up] “…starting to shut ourselves off from different points of view, shutting down debate, becoming more dogmatic, becoming more brittle. And I don’t see that being a successful strategy for us winning over the country.”

Which is exactly what he’s been doing these last eight years.

Contemplate that for a moment against the backdrop of the bubble in which he lives, thinking in all seriousness as he does that his foreign and domestic policies actually are successes.