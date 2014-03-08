Obamacare Dissembling

The Obama administration announced Wednesday that it will let people keep health insurance plans that would otherwise be out of compliance with ObamaCare for another two years….
Yet, just a bit over a year ago, when President Barack Obama first “waived” the Business Mandate, he threatened to veto a House bill that would have codified that delay and that added a comparable delay of the Individual Mandate—what he’s now “waiving” for those two years.
Obama vastly prefers diktat to legitimacy.
Repealing and replacing together “looks less like repealing than fixing,” said Badger. “That could cause some angst” among the GOP base that wants Obamacare to be fully eliminated.
Yep. There are lots of paths to repeal and replace. The Ryan/Trump plan was one that would have done much of it in stages. The Freedom Caucus of No, though, wanted it all done all at once, both having learned nothing from the Democrats’ all at once fiasco and, by holding out for their way or nothing, betrayed the constituents their members pretend to represent by getting those constituents…continued Obamacare.
“Much of it in stages:” too many, not only the No-ers, see the deed however done as the end of the matter, rather than the start of it. Of course, the rest could have been picked up the next year in the current Congressional Session, with the rest gotten in the next Session.
But, no-o-o….
Eric Hines