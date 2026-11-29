The lede lays it out.

The auto industry has spent billions of dollars in recent decades to protect occupants in car crashes. But all of the air bags, cameras, and emergency braking systems in today’s cars fall short against one intractable hazard: the roughly 10% of people who still refuse to wear seat belts.

And the tear-jerk:

About 10,000 people die in US car crashes every year while not buckled up, roughly half of all vehicle-occupant fatalities. That hasn’t budged for more than a decade.

And Thomas Broberg, top safety engineer at Volvo Cars:

I’m not sure if technology is the solution, but you cannot give up on the 10%. So you need to grasp for anything.

No. We’ve got too much nanny-state-ism in our lives already.

It’s not car manufacturer’s—or seller’s—job to take us to raise. Drivers or passengers who choose not to buckle up are being foolish* IMNSHO, but that decision and the consequences are between them and their insurers, them and the hospitals (only for resulting medical costs), and them and their families. All the manufacturers should be doing is providing functioning seatbelts.

*When I was stationed in Manila, I had a secretary who had a scar down the side of her face from an auto accident that had sent her through the windshield of the car in which she was riding. Even after that, I had to order her to buckle up every time she rode somewhere with me. USAF regs, and my own sensibilities, would not let her do otherwise.