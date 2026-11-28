In their WSJ piece about newly elected Progressive-Democrats and some reelected watering down their campaign commitments to push Medicare for All as fiscal reality rears its ugly head, the news writers had this, as if it’s only misbehaving businessmen who oppose the concept.

Health insurers, pharmaceutical companies and groups representing employers have over the years worked to oppose it [Medicare for All or other universal health care coverage programs] to protect their businesses and avoid having more government involvement in the private sector.

They aren’t the only ones, though. Notably elided by the news writers is the significant fraction, perhaps a majority, of us average Americans who also oppose any form of Medicare for All.

The way to make health coverage affordable and universally available, well understood by us, is to get rid of the regulations that prevent health insurers from operating in a free market environment that includes transparent pricing, flexibly built (IAW free market imperatives) policies, and insurance that can be sold as the interstate commerce that they ought to be (rather than insurers having to build separate policies for separate States that are similar to, but not identical with, the policies they sell in other States. These substantially similar policies, too, are sold at substantially dissimilar premiums, prices driven by States’ differing regulators).

And get rid of Obamacare with all of its ever-increasing subsidies that are needed for the fiction of keeping Obamacare affordable.