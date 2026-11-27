But firsts not based on merit. Jason Riley’s Tuesday op-ed has landed well wide of the mark. His piece touted the electoral success earlier this month of four State governors.

Come January, the US will have four new black governors: Keisha Lance Bottoms of Georgia, Aaron Ford of Nevada, Byron Donalds of Florida and David Crowley of Wisconsin. …

… The victories exemplify significant racial progress in a majority-white country that at one time legally barred blacks from voting or holding elected office. Ms Bottoms is the first black woman elected governor in US history. Mr Donalds will be the first black Republican governor. And Mr Ford will be the first black governor of a state located west of the Mississippi River.

Riley left out the part about Crowley being Wisconsin’s first black governor. That should be, though, correctly a matter of no importance. But….

Riley’s heart is in the right place; his emphases are not.

First this, first that, first the other. As long as we keep handing out participation prizes, we’ll continue to deprecate our exceptionalism and promote mediocrity.

As long as we keep making a big deal out of an American’s race or sex in any contest or achievement, we’ll continue to hold back those favored solely because of their race or sex.

It’s good that we’re actually starting to live up to our American ethos that all of us are equal under law (and before God), but as long as we continue touting race first this and sex first that, we’ll badly slow continued progress.