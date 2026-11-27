A letter writer last Sunday worried about the impact of location of manufacture on furniture quality and the impact of tariffs on location. But tariffs are far from the deciding factor in this.

Keeping more furniture in use takes both durable construction and local craftspeople who know how to repair it.

Indeed. There is another, more important I claim, factor than tariffs’ effect on location (which does influence the availability of those craftsmen).

Early in my wife’s and my marriage, we bought furniture from an American-domiciled furniture maker who sold low cost furniture because that was what we could afford. In just a couple of years, the fabric upholstery was visibly worn and the padding in the arms had gone flat. The manufacturer’s quality matched the price it charged.

At roughly the same time, we did pony up and spend bucks on furniture from another American-domiciled furniture maker. That furniture still was going strong decades later, even after lots of relocations, including to and from overseas twice. As we downsized after becoming empty-nesters, we moved that furniture on to a charity for its use or relay.

Simple management oversight of what gets manufactured in their company’s name and strict, hard-nosed adherence to quality standards make a critical difference independently of the presence or absence of tariffs.