Matthew Hennessey’s piece in the WSJ‘s Free Expression has landed well wide of the mark. He wrote in what had the loud tone of his own pique (OK, it was an opinion piece) about so many Republicans’ upset over outgoing Senator John Cornyn (R, TX) blocking the nomination of a conservative judge to an open seat, a move he made by withholding his blue slip on the nominee. Hennessey distorted the ire on the right by saying it all came from MAGA and True Trump believers, as though no right-thinking Republican (read: those who agree with Hennessey) would think ill of Cornyn given he’d lost the Republican primary in favor of outgoing Texas Attorney General and ex-Senate candidate Ken Paxton and Cornyn’s dudgeon over his being ill-used by his Party.

Hennessey’s distortion notwithstanding, though, the larger problem is Hennessey’s—and far more so Cornyn’s—motive for his reaction.

…they [Hennessey’s MAGA and Never Trumpers, but even more so the rest of us] are surprised to learn that he isn’t particularly interested in helping them?

Hennessey and Cornyn have this wrong. It’s not surprising from Cornyn given his penchant for pettiness, but for someone as awesomely intelligent as the Journalist Hennessey, well, that’s just astonishing. It’s not about helping the party, or any subset of it. It’s about helping the nation.

Bad as Paxton was, he would have been orders of magnitude better than Talarico, but with his toddler’s temper tantrum, Cornyn chose actively to aid and abet a socialist-leaning candidate who favors child mutilation in the name of “gender affirmation” and jailing parents who object to that for their own children. He didn’t openly endorse Talarico, but he tacitly did exactly that with his loud kettledrum beat of disparaging of Paxton between Paxton’s primary victory and the mid-term election.

Cornyn also is actively blocking the appointment of a conservative judge out of the same tantrum because he thinks he’s not getting the accolades to which he’s entitled—entitled, mind you, not necessarily earned. He’d rather leave that position vacant for a Progressive-Democratic Party’s activist judge to fill later on. Fortunately, here, the Senate can ignore his withheld blue slip, which is a Senatorial privilege, not a statute or even a Senate rule.

Cornyn’s behavior has been disgusting ever since he didn’t get his entitled-to renomination in the primaries earlier. He needs to climb back into his crib. Hennessey’s distortion—especially his acceptance of the Left’s and of his guild’s Newspeak Dictionary definition of MAGA instead of any American English dictionary definition of simply Mak[ing] America Great Again—is par for the journalism course. So maybe not all that astonishing by Hennessey after all.