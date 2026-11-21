WSJ Free Expression editor Matthew Hennessey made a strong case about the People’s Republic of China being a paper tiger when it comes to its seemingly broad and deep economic success and its competition with us. Built on lies and theft as the PRC economy is, his case is pretty accurate as well as plausible.

If this were a purely economic or technological race, he would be on the right track. The contest also includes, though, political will and military and military cyber capabilities, and the broader spectrum of the contest makes the threat to our national security very serious.

The political will centers on what the PRC government men and women—currently Xi Jinping and his pet CPC—will think they have to lose when—if—they recognize they’re in long-term and largely irreversible demographic, and so economic (and ultimately from the demographics, military), decline.

The military and military cyber capabilities currently possessed by the PLA give those men and women of the government the tools with which to plausibly roll the dice and attempt to conquer us and use our wealth and production to prop up the PRC in the resulting world that would have no other serious competitor for generations.

The probability of the PRC making that Great Leap Sideways may well be low, but it’s assuredly non-zero, and it exists against the back drop of Xi’s commitment to replace us as the world’s hegemon.

That’s a possibility, with its extant capability, against which we need to do a better job of preparing.