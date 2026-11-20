The US has a range of laws making smuggling computer chips, among other things, out of the US a felony. The US has a subset of those laws that make smuggling computer chips to the People’s Republic of China a particular felony. Chip smuggling from the US to the PRC remains a burgeoning black market industry.

The widespread smuggling of high-end AI chips may be the worst case of technology theft in history in financial volume and national-security risk. According to the research institute Epoch AI, between 290,000 and 1.6 million Nvidia H100-equivalent chips had been smuggled into China by the end of 2025, forming potentially a third of China’s current total computing capacity.

The seriousness of this was emphasized in the article at the link. Roman Rozhavsky, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division:

Controlling the export of advanced SI technology is critical to safeguarding our national security[.]

Folks who are smuggling national security assets should be deemed spies, not merely smugglers, and to be operating at the behest of foreign intelligence agencies.

Spies who also are American citizens should be charged with treason in addition to smuggling since they’re smuggling national security assets to an adversary nation, and on conviction, they should be jailed for much longer than mere smuggling, and that treason sentence should begin only after the smuggling jail term has run its course. Spies who remain foreign nationals still should be charged for their espionage as well as for their smuggling, and their espionage sentences, on conviction, also should run consecutively behind their smuggling sentences—and they should be ineligible for extradition to their home countries.